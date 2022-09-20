‘As a Teen I’d Go to Small Markets in Delhi to Buy Silver Jewellery’: Gauri Khan
Gauri Khan speaks about Tata's jewellery brand 'Zoya' and her childhood love for silver jewellery.
Gauri Khan, who was recently seen in the second season of Karan Johar's The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, launched the new collection for Tata's jewellery brand 'Zoya'.
The Quint spoke to the interior designer about her love for jewellery, her association with the brand, and what she admires about their products. We also spoke to her about her work as a producer. She recently produced the Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah-starrer Darlings along with Shah Rukh Khan.
Talking about her childhood love for silver jewellery, Gauri shared, "When I was a teenager, I used to love silver jewellery. I used to go to these small silver markets in Delhi and pick up some fun things to wear in the neck or on my arm. It was fun. I just remember those days and that's my memory of when I was really young."
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakraborty
