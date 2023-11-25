Deepika Padukone Responds to Backlash Related to Her Skin Care Products' Pricing

Actor Deepika Padukone recently addressed the criticism surrounding the prices of the products from her skin care brand 82°E. Since the brand’s launch, there has been some backlash regarding her products being ‘too expensive’. The actor also talked about how ‘getting backlash’ is a part of being a celebrity.
In an interview with CNBC-TV 18, the actor said, “If I am selling you a Rs 2,500 product, then rest assured I am also using it everyday,” adding that she is the first to try out the products ‘even before it goes into clinical trials’. She further said that they’ve been ‘able to grow a successful brand’ by being ‘consistent and true to who they are’.
“I am the guinea pig. I am absolutely the first one in the system to try out anything even before it goes into clinical trials or dermatological trials. I try them first. I try them for at least a week if not more, sometimes it goes on for a couple of months depending on what my feedback is and then when I give a green signal is when it goes into clinical trials.”Deepika Padukone, Actor
Padukone said that backlash is something that comes with being a celebrity, “As far celebrity brands or celebrities in general getting backlash or getting trolled, it’s a part of what we do and I think as long as you put your head down and you keep going, as long as you true and honest to what you do, I think you will always move ahead of the tide.”
Padukone was last seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and also appeared in Jawan. Additionally, she is set to join Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe with Singham Again.
