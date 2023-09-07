‘Jawan’ Review: Shah Rukh Khan Leads a Messy, Massy Film With a Message

Rathore's team of six women all have backstories of their own (we only get to see some), each propelling one of the causes the team is rallying for or against. There is, however, the issue of them getting lost in the storytelling as it continues to focus on the main man. When stakes get higher, the team is left in the sidelines for the hero to save the day.

The film attempts to critique the prison industrial complex in a sensitive, if not extensively researched, way. This adds a layer to Shah Rukh's character that merges seamlessly with his backstory. Deepika Padukone's cameo, though short, adds a breath of fresh air to the film's otherwise bleak atmosphere.