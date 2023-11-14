'What I Like About Fame Is That You Can Bring About Change': Deepika Padukone

Deepika also spoke about her and Ranveer's busy lives and how they ensure that they make time for each other. "Spending time with my husband is very important to me. You have to make the time. I have to say both he and I make the effort. We have to schedule it. In our professions, where one of us can be travelling for a month at a time or sometimes he might have a late night and I have an early morning, there are times when we are in the same city but hardly get quality time with each other. It’s not the quantum of time but the quality of that time we have together. We love it when it’s just the two of us but we also love spending time with our families," she told Vogue India.

Deepika and Ranveer celebrate their anniversary on Tuesday, 14 November.