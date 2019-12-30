QuickE: Big B Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award and More

On 29 December, Amitabh Bachchan was conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award in Delhi by President Ramnath Kovind. Soon after, Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to congratulate his father on receiving the award. He posted a photo of his father with a heartfelt caption to go with it. He wrote, “My inspiration. My hero. Congratulations Pa on the Dadasahab Phalke award. We are all so, so proud of you. Love you.”

