QuickE: Big B Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award and More
1. My Hero: Abhishek Congratulates Big B on Dadasaheb Phalke
On 29 December, Amitabh Bachchan was conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award in Delhi by President Ramnath Kovind. Soon after, Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to congratulate his father on receiving the award. He posted a photo of his father with a heartfelt caption to go with it. He wrote, “My inspiration. My hero. Congratulations Pa on the Dadasahab Phalke award. We are all so, so proud of you. Love you.”
2. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Ring in New Year in Thailand
Cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty are currently vacationing in Thailand with their friends, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal and The Dapper Label founder Usaamah Siddique. Athiya and Rahul, rumoured to be dating, have taken to social media to post photos of them chilling at the beach.
3. Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Share First Photo of Baby Ayat
Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma recently welcomed their second child Ayat, who was born on 27 December, coinciding with the actor’s 54th birthday. Aayush shared the first photos of their newborn daughter with her parents and older brother Ahil on Instagram. “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. You’ve brought a lot of happiness into our lives. May you touch everyone’s life with a lot of love and joy,” he wrote.
4. Varun Dhawan Chills With Virat and Anushka in Snowy Switzerland
It’s the end of the year and most of Bollywood has jetted off for their annual vacation. Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal are ringing in the New Year in Switzerland, but it seems they’re not the only celebs from B’town there. The couple recently ran into Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in the Alps and posed for a few photo-ops.
5. Farah, Raveena Visit Cardinal; Apologise for Hurting Sentiments
Filmmaker Farah Khan and actor Raveena Tandon met Indian Cardinal of Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Oswald Gracias to tender an apology after the duo, along with comic Bharti Singh, were booked for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community in a TV show. Farah earlier took to Twitter to apologise on behalf of entire team of Flipkart Video Original's quiz show Backbenchers, on which she serves as the host. The said episode has also been taken off by Flipkart Video. Farah and Raveena visited Cardinal Gracias to tender an unconditional apology.
