My Hero: Abhishek Congratulates Big B on Dadasaheb Phalke
On 29 December, Amitabh Bachchan was conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award in Delhi by President Ramnath Kovind. Soon after, Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to congratulate his father on receiving the award. He posted a photo of his father with a heartfelt caption to go with it.
He wrote, “My inspiration. My hero. Congratulations Pa on the Dadasahab Phalke award. We are all so, so proud of you. Love you.”
Abhishek also shared a photo from inside a flight. He can be seen kneeling in between his parents, Jaya and Amitabh. The caption reads, “A memory to cherish. #dadasahebphalkeaward #theparentals”
Preity Zinta also congratulated the legend. She tweeted,” Congratulations Amitji. Well Deserved ! Love u loads”
The award is named after the father of Indian cinema, Dhundiraj Govind Phalke. It is awarded by the government to those who have contributed immensely to Indian cinema. It is India's highest honour given in the field of cinematic art.
After receiving the award, Bachchan expressed gratitude and spoke about how he looks forward to more fulfilling work in the future.
“With your permission, I would like to say one thing. When this award was announced, I wondered if it was a sign telling me that now I have worked enough and it’s time to sit home and relax. Because I still feel like I have some work left to do. And there are opportunities in the future that will hopefully allow me to continue working.”Amitabh Bachchan, Actor
On late Sunday night, Bachchan took to social media to share images from the award ceremony and wrote, “my immense gratitude and respect for this moment ..”
Bachchan was initially supposed to be awarded at the National Awards ceremony in Delhi earlier in December. However, due to health reasons, he said he could not. He had tweeted, “Down with fever .. ! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets ..”