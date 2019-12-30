Varun Dhawan Chills With Virat and Anushka in Snowy Switzerland
It’s the end of the year and most of Bollywood has jetted off for their annual vacation. Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal are ringing in the New Year in Switzerland, but it seems they’re not the only celebs from B’town there. The couple recently ran into Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in the Alps and posed for a few photo-ops.
Varun even took the opportunity to promote his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. His attempt to rap while ice skating met a bumpy end though.
Varun had earlier run into Kareena and Karishma Kapoor, who are also vacationing in the snow with Saif and Taimur. Karishma shared photos on Instagram captioning it, “See who we met!” Gstaad is Saif and Kareena’s favourite holiday destination and the couple head out to the Swiss alps whenever they get the opportunity, and especially the New Year.
On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen next in Street Dancer 3D. The film reuintes Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in their third dance film together. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza. It also stars Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and Shakti Mohan. Street Dancer 3D releases on 24 January 2020.
