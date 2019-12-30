Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Share First Photo of Baby Ayat

Arpita was reportedly was admitted to a hospital in Khar, Mumbai on 26 December. Her family, including actor Helen, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan, Salman and Iulia Vantur was spotted visiting her. While Salman usually celebrates his birthday with his family at his farmhouse in Panvel, the actor chose to stay in Mumbai this year as Arpita and Aayush had reportedly planned the birth of their child to coincide with his big day.

Salman took to Twitter to welcome his niece writing, “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u! (sic)”