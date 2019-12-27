Farah, Raveena Apologise for Hurting Christian Sentiments
On Thursday, it was reported that Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh had been booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community after a complaint was registered against them by the President of the Christian Front. In light of that, both Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon have taken to social media to issue an apology.
Farah Khan has clarified on Twitter that she did not intend to disrespect any religion. She also added she was apologising on behalf of the team.
Farah tweeted, “I’m extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, n it would never be my intention 2disrespect any.On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself.. we do sincerely apologise.”
Earlier on Thursday, Raveena had also taken to social media to issue an apology. She had posted a video of the episode in question and insisted her followers to watch it. She wrote, “Please do watch this link. I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt.”
The complaint against the celebrities had been registered by Sonu Jafar, President of the Christian Front, in Ajnala town in Amritsar district. Jafar alleged that religious sentiments of the Christians had been hurt because of a video from Farah Khan’s show Backbenchers in which the celebrities can be seen trivialising the word ‘hallelujah’ while pronouncing it. The case was registered under section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reliAgious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
