Farah, Raveena Apologise for Hurting Christian Sentiments

Farah Khan has clarified on Twitter that she did not intend to disrespect any religion. She also added she was apologising on behalf of the team.

Farah tweeted, “I’m extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, n it would never be my intention 2disrespect any.On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself.. we do sincerely apologise.”