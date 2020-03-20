Top Entertainment News: Ranveer Singh-Starrer ‘83’ Release Pushed

COVID-19: After ‘Sooryavanshi’, Ranveer’s ‘83’ Release Pushed
After Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh-starrer ’83 is the the latest Bollywood film to indefinitely postpone its release because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Ranveer took to his Twitter to share the news with his fans, saying “health and safety of the nation” comes first.
Cannes Film Festival Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns
This year’s Cannes Film Festival has been postponed to reduce the spread of coronavirus. The event was meant to take place from May 12-23, but organizers said in a statement on Thursday that could not happen.
“Due to the health crisis and the development of the French and international situation, the Festival de Cannes will no longer be able to take place on the dates planned, from May 12 to 23”, the official Twitter page of the festival read.
Nirbhaya Convicts Hanged: Rishi, Taapsee, Shefali Shah React
All four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case – Pawan Kumar Gupta, Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay – were hanged at 5:30 am on Friday, 20 March. They were declared dead by a doctor after examination, said Tihar jail authorities.
Now, Bollywood celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Sona Mohapatra, Raveena Tandon have reacted to the news, saying that justice has finally been delivered.
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor tweeted, “Nirbhaya Justice. ‘Jaisi karni waisi bharni’. Let this set an example not only in India but world over. Punishment for rape is by death. You have to respect womanhood. Shame on the people who delayed the execution. Jai Hind!”
