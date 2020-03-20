COVID-19: After ‘Sooryavanshi’, Ranveer’s ‘83’ Release Pushed
After Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh-starrer ’83 is the the latest Bollywood film to indefinitely postpone its release because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Ranveer took to his Twitter to share the news with his fans, saying “health and safety of the nation” comes first.
The film, directed by Kabir Khan, was slated to hit the theatres on 10 April but it will now arrive at a later date. The new release date has not been announced yet.
“In the wake of the risks posed by the recent outbreak of Covid-19 and the growing health concerns, the release of ’83 has been put on hold. We will take a decision regarding the next course of action once the conditions return to normal. We urge our fans to take all the necessary precautions and take care of their loved ones. ’83 is a film about fighting the odds and we hope we all will bounce back from this soon,” the statement from the team the movie read.
The drama chronicles India’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Hardy Sandhu, Tahis Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi among others.
Earlier, the makers of the Rohit Shetty-directorial Sooryavanshi released a statement saying that the release of the film has been pushed until further notice.
The film was supposed to release on 24 March.
(Inputs: PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)