COVID-19: After ‘Sooryavanshi’, Ranveer’s ‘83’ Release Pushed

“In the wake of the risks posed by the recent outbreak of Covid-19 and the growing health concerns, the release of ’83 has been put on hold. We will take a decision regarding the next course of action once the conditions return to normal. We urge our fans to take all the necessary precautions and take care of their loved ones. ’83 is a film about fighting the odds and we hope we all will bounce back from this soon,” the statement from the team the movie read.

The drama chronicles India’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Hardy Sandhu, Tahis Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Earlier, the makers of the Rohit Shetty-directorial Sooryavanshi released a statement saying that the release of the film has been pushed until further notice.