Cannes Film Festival Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns

“Several options are considered in order to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement,” the organisers’ statement said, adding that the festival might be held in late June or the beginning of July.

Spike Lee had been chosen to lead the festival’s jury this year, and would have been the first black person to do so in Cannes’ 73-year history.

Rumors had been circulating that the festival would be cancelled or postponed since 8 March, when France brought in restrictions on mass gatherings, limiting them to 1,000 people, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.