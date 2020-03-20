Nirbhaya Convicts Hanged: Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee, Raveena React
All four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case – Pawan Kumar Gupta, Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay – were hanged at 5:30 am on Friday, 20 March. They were declared dead by a doctor after examination, said Tihar jail authorities.
Now, Bollywood celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Sona Mohapatra, Raveena Tandon have reacted to the news, saying that justice has finally been delivered.
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor tweeted, “Nirbhaya Justice. ‘Jaisi karni waisi bharni’. Let this set an example not only in India but world over. Punishment for rape is by death. You have to respect womanhood. Shame on the people who delayed the execution. Jai Hind!”
Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter to write that the girl’s parents can sleep ‘slightly better’ after years. “It’s done. Finally. I hope the parents can finally sleep slightly better tonight after YEARS. It’s been a long long battle for them. Asha Devi.”
Priety Zinta wished that the trial would have been faster. “Finally the #Nirbhayacase comes to an end. I wish it would have been faster but I’m happy it’s over.Finally she & her parents are in peace. #RIPJyoti #RIPNirbhaya #Justicedelayed #TookTooLong”, she tweeted.
In another tweet, she wrote, “If #Nirbhaya rapists were hung in 2012 the judicial system would have stopped so much crime against women. Fear of the law would have kept the lawless in check. Prevention is always better than cure. It’s time the Indian govt. takes steps for judicial reforms. #RIPNirbhaya”
Take a look at what other celebs have to say:
Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic student was brutally gang-raped on 16 December.
The execution of the convicts comes more than seven years after the brutal incident that shook the country.
