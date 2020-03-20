Nirbhaya Convicts Hanged: Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee, Raveena React

All four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case – Pawan Kumar Gupta, Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay – were hanged at 5:30 am on Friday, 20 March. They were declared dead by a doctor after examination, said Tihar jail authorities.

Now, Bollywood celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Sona Mohapatra, Raveena Tandon have reacted to the news, saying that justice has finally been delivered.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor tweeted, “Nirbhaya Justice. ‘Jaisi karni waisi bharni’. Let this set an example not only in India but world over. Punishment for rape is by death. You have to respect womanhood. Shame on the people who delayed the execution. Jai Hind!”