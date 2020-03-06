QuickE: IIFA Awards Pushed Due to Coronavirus Scare & More

The International Indian Film Academy Awards or IIFA awards that was scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh in March has now been postponed due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus. A press release by IIFA states that, “... keeping the health and safety of IIFA’s fans and the general community at large, after consulting the Madhya Pradesh government, the IIFA management, and stakeholders from the film industry it has been decided to postpone to a later date the much-awaited IIFA Weekend and Awards 2020 celebrations which were originally scheduled at the end of March 2020.”

