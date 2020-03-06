QuickE: IIFA Awards Pushed Due to Coronavirus Scare & More
1. IIFA Awards Hosted by Salman Khan Pushed Due to Coronavirus Scare
The International Indian Film Academy Awards or IIFA awards that was scheduled to be held in Madhya Pradesh in March has now been postponed due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus. A press release by IIFA states that, “... keeping the health and safety of IIFA’s fans and the general community at large, after consulting the Madhya Pradesh government, the IIFA management, and stakeholders from the film industry it has been decided to postpone to a later date the much-awaited IIFA Weekend and Awards 2020 celebrations which were originally scheduled at the end of March 2020.”
2. I’ve Never Watched ‘Andaz Apna Apna’: Karisma Kapoor
It was in 1994, that Rajkumar Santoshi’s Andaz Apna Apna released. But over the years it has earned a cult status and continues to remain fresh in public memory 25 years on. In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Karisma Kapoor recalled what transpired between the lead cast, which includes Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon, during the filming.
The actor also confessed that she has never watched the film.
3. It’s Official! Kareena Kapoor Makes Her Debut on Instagram
After admitting to keeping tabs on celebs through a secret social media account on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, Kareena Kapoor has finally created an official account for herself on Instagram. “The cat’s out of the bag,” she wrote in her first post, a picture of herself in a black and gold jacket and tights.
4. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Files Property Case Against Shekhar Kapur
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has filed a property case against her former spouse, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. The singer has moved court alleging that the property belongs to her daughter Kaveri but is currently being occupied by actor Kabir Bedi and his wife Parveen, reported SpotBoyE. Bedi had earlier denied these claims and maintained that he is living on the property under a legal rent agreement.
5. Kapil Sharma’s Daughter Anayra Looks Adorable in These New Photos
Comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their daughter Anayra on 9 December last year. Recent photos of the adorable baby girl posted by friends of the couple have surfaced on social media. She’s dressed in a checked blouse with pink pants and matching pink booties.
