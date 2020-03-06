Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Files Property Case Against Shekhar Kapur

Suchitra confirmed the news in a statement to the publication but refused to comment on further. “I really don’t want to elaborate on this as it’s too stressful for me,” she said. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapur tied the knot in 1997 and divorced in September 2006.

Kaveri has said that the matter is between her parents and she does not want to be associated with the case in any way. News agency IANS quoted her as saying, “Over the years I have stayed away from commenting on any and every conversation pertaining to my parents and their dealings with each other. But yesterday a media report carried my name in the context of a case that is between my mother and my father. I would like to set the record straight, I have a very strong and loving relationship with my father, Mr. Shekhar Kapur. I am disappointed that my name was dragged in this manner. As a 19-years-old I know I can speak for myself. I have nothing to do with this case or any case between my parents.”