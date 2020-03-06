Kapil Sharma’s Daughter Anayra Looks Adorable in These New Photos

Kapil announced his daughter’s birth on Twitter writing, “Meet our piece of heart Anayra Sharma.” He also shared a note on Instagram thanking fans for their good wishes. “Today on our first anniversary me and Ginni take an opportunity to thank all of you for all the love and blessings you have showered on us and our little one. Can’t thank God enough for blessing us with the best gift of our life. Truly grateful,” he wrote.

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on 12 December 2018 in Jalandhar, Punjab which happens to be the latter’s hometown. A few days later, the couple hosted a reception in Amritsar for their relatives and friends from Punjabi entertainment industry. On 24 December 2018, a reception was held in Mumbai with many Bollywood celebrities in attendance, and another was hosted in Delhi in February 2019.