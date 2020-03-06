I’ve Never Watched ‘Andaz Apna Apna’: Karisma Kapoor
It was in 1994, that Rajkumar Santoshi’s Andaz Apna Apna released. But over the years it has earned a cult status and continues to remain fresh in public memory 25 years on. In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Karisma Kapoor recalled what transpired between the lead cast, which includes Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon, during the filming.
The actor also confessed that she has never watched the film.
She explained that they would shoot films in “three or four shifts a day”, and that did not leave her with time to watch them.
Karisma also revealed that despite spending so much time on set together, none of the actors spoke to each other.“This cult film was made with all of us not speaking to each other,” she said.
Director Rajkumar, however, came up with a novel solution to get them to forge camaraderie with one another. The climax scene had Karisma and Raveena tied to a pillar with ropes. When the shot was over, everyone on the set dispersed without untying them. “Everybody had just walked off and there was just me and her and we had no option but to say, ‘Uh can you try and open this?’ to one another. It was hilarious and then we kind of break the ice,” said Karisma.
Karisma also recalled an anecdote from filming the lake scene with Shah Rukh Khan for Dil Toh Pagal Hai. “It started raining to the point where it was pouring,” she recalls. She completed the shot despite the rain, but it couldn't be used. Shah Rukh and director Yash Chopra then assured her that they would “make it happen” somehow.
Karisma will star in her first web series, Mentalhood, which is slated to stream on 11 March on ALTBalaji.
