I’ve Never Watched ‘Andaz Apna Apna’: Karisma Kapoor

Karisma also revealed that despite spending so much time on set together, none of the actors spoke to each other.“This cult film was made with all of us not speaking to each other,” she said.

Director Rajkumar, however, came up with a novel solution to get them to forge camaraderie with one another. The climax scene had Karisma and Raveena tied to a pillar with ropes. When the shot was over, everyone on the set dispersed without untying them. “Everybody had just walked off and there was just me and her and we had no option but to say, ‘Uh can you try and open this?’ to one another. It was hilarious and then we kind of break the ice,” said Karisma.