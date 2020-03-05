Kareena Kapoor Makes Her Debut on Instagram?
Social media has become imperative for celebrities across the world to showcase their work and connect with the fans. Now, we might be in for a pleasant surprise. Kareena Kapoor, who has always been aloof from the glare of these platforms, might have just made her debut on Instagram.
An account under the name of Kareena Kapoor Khan has popped up on Insta on 4 March, and it already has over 60,000 followers.
Since the account isn’t verified, there’s no way to confirm that it is indeed the actor herself. However, the fact that names like Manish Malhotra, Mohit Rai, Nilofer Qureshi and Tanya Ghavri, who are very close to Kareena, are following the handle suggests that there is some truth behind this rumour. So far, there’s only a single post on the account, which is a video captioned, “Coming soon”.
A source close to Filmfare told the magazine that the news is true and Kareena will officially make an announcement soon.
