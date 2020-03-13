QuickE: Hrithik, Salman Postpone US Tours; Vistara Bans Kamra

Amongst other events that are being postponed and cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan’s international tours have also been postponed. Hrithik was to interact with his fans in Chicago, New Jersey, Dallas, San Jose, Washington and Atlanta, as a part of the nine-day tour which was supposed to begin on 10 April.

However, the same stands postponed. “Hrithik and the organisers will figure out new dates once the global health scenario is stable. The tour stands postponed as of now,” a source told Mumbai Mirror.

