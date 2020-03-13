QuickE: Hrithik, Salman Postpone US Tours; Vistara Bans Kamra
1. Coronavirus: Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan Postpone US Tours
Amongst other events that are being postponed and cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan’s international tours have also been postponed. Hrithik was to interact with his fans in Chicago, New Jersey, Dallas, San Jose, Washington and Atlanta, as a part of the nine-day tour which was supposed to begin on 10 April.
However, the same stands postponed. “Hrithik and the organisers will figure out new dates once the global health scenario is stable. The tour stands postponed as of now,” a source told Mumbai Mirror.
2. Neither Sorry nor Surprised: Kunal Kamra on Vistara Banning Him
On Friday, March 13, Vistara has barred stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from its flights till April 27.
Kamra took to Twitter to write, “Air vistara has also banned me now till the 27th April, following orders like they show... at a time where no one can fly, all I want to say is, neither am I sorry nor am I surprised, nor am I suffering...”
3. Disney Delays Mulan, Antlers & New Mutants Amid COVID-19 Threat
Coronavirus is on a steady rise in certain countries and countries have advised travel restrictions. Following the health advisories, Walt Disney Company has pushed the release of three of its films - Mulan, The New Mutants and Searchlight’s horror pic Antlers. While Mulan and The New Mutants were slated to release on 27 March and 3 April respectively, Antlers was scheduled to hit theatres on 17 April. Revised dates are yet to be announced.
4. Coronavirus: Tillotama Shome-Starrer ‘Sir’ Postponed
Rohena Gera’s film titled Sir starring Tillotama Shome and Vivek Gomber was slated for a 20 March release in India. However, makers of the film, have taken into cognizance the latest developments around Coronavirus and the advisory issued by the Health Ministry and decided to postpone the release of the film. The new release date hasn’t been announced yet. To prevent the spread of the virus, Kerala and Delhi have announced that cinemas will remain shut till 31 March.
5. Dilip Kumar Better After Backache: Saira Banu on Actor’s Health
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has recovered well after suffering from a severe backache, his actor-wife Saira Banu said on Friday, 13 March. In an audio note shared on Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter page, Banu said that they had to consult the doctors at Lilavati hospital. “I’m happy to tell all of you that Dilip saab is a lot better. He had a severe backache and we had to go to Lilavati Hospital and get a check-up done. Everything is fine now with God’s grace and your best wishes. We are so grateful to you all,” Banu told Kumar’s fans.
