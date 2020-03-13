Dilip Kumar Better After Backache: Saira Banu on Actor’s Health

Dilip Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui also took to Twitter to inform his fans about the actor’s health condition. “Dilip Saab is doing well. Please don’t spread rumours,” he tweeted.

Last year, Dilip Kumar turned 97. He tweeted a photo of himself with the caption, “On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes.”