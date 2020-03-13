Dilip Kumar Better After Backache: Saira Banu on Actor’s Health
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has recovered well after suffering from a severe backache, his actor-wife Saira Banu said on Friday, 13 March. In an audio note shared on Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter page, Banu said that they had to consult the doctors at Lilavati hospital.
“I’m happy to tell all of you that Dilip saab is a lot better. He had a severe backache and we had to go to Lilavati Hospital and get a check-up done. Everything is fine now with God’s grace and your best wishes. We are so grateful to you all,” Banu told Kumar’s fans.
Dilip Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui also took to Twitter to inform his fans about the actor’s health condition. “Dilip Saab is doing well. Please don’t spread rumours,” he tweeted.
Last year, Dilip Kumar turned 97. He tweeted a photo of himself with the caption, “On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes.”
Dilip Kumar’s health has been a cause of concern for a while now. Saira Banu also opened up about the same in an interview some time back. She said, “It’s been a harrowing time for us, especially since the last five years, going in and out of hospital.” She added, “About 12 years ago, he had complained of being uneasy. The physicians had hinted towards cortical degeneration Since then there have been a variety of complications. A wonderful team of specialists, physicians and nursing staff have been attending to him round the clock. We’re also trying out alternative homeopathy treatment.”
(Inputs: PTI)
