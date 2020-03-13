Coronavirus: Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan Postpone US Tours

Amongst other events that are being postponed and cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan’s international tours have also been postponed. Hrithik was to interact with his fans in Chicago, New Jersey, Dallas, San Jose, Washington and Atlanta, as a part of the nine-day tour which was supposed to begin on 10 April.

However, the same stands postponed. “Hrithik and the organisers will figure out new dates once the global health scenario is stable. The tour stands postponed as of now,” a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Salman Khan also performs in the United States and Canada annually, which is organised by his brother Sohail Khan, which has also been pushed for now. Salman had to perform in Atlanta, New Jersey, Detroit, Boston, Toronto, Dallas, Houston, San Jose and Seattle from April 3 to April 12. His team confirmed the postponement, saying, “It is not advisable to travel right now. We will announce fresh dates once the scare subsides.