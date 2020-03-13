Disney Delays Mulan, Antlers & New Mutants Amid COVID-19 Threat

Not just the Disney films, the release of Universal Pictures’ Fast and Furious 9 has also been deferred. The ninth installment is now slated to release on 2 April, 2021.

The pandemic has also prompted several television shows to not tape in front of a live studio audience. Ellen DeGeneres, host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, announced on Twitter that she will continue shooting her talkshow without a studio audience. She apologised saying she was “doing this for the health of my fans, my staff and my crew.”