Coronavirus: Tillotama Shome-Starrer ‘Sir’ Postponed

Rohena Gera’s film titled Sir starring Tillotama Shome and Vivek Gomber was slated for a 20 March release in India. However, makers of the film, have taken into cognizance the latest developments around Coronavirus and the advisory issued by the Health Ministry and decided to postpone the release of the film. The new release date hasn’t been announced yet. To prevent the spread of the virus, Kerala and Delhi have announced that cinemas will remain shut till 31 March.