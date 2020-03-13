Coronavirus: Tillotama Shome-Starrer ‘Sir’ Postponed
Rohena Gera’s film titled Sir starring Tillotama Shome and Vivek Gomber was slated for a 20 March release in India. However, makers of the film, have taken into cognizance the latest developments around Coronavirus and the advisory issued by the Health Ministry and decided to postpone the release of the film. The new release date hasn’t been announced yet. To prevent the spread of the virus, Kerala and Delhi have announced that cinemas will remain shut till 31 March.
Shiladitya Bora, who has been assigned with releasing the film in India, tweeted confirming the news.
He also told Mumbai Mirror, “Also, at a time when people are more occupied with important issues related to coronavirus, we thought it best to postpone the film.” He added that the makers hope the circumstances will improve soon.
Tillotama Shome re-posted a picture from the film’s handle to her account on Instagram. In light of the latest development, her caption read: “I feel sad to share this post. But beyond films there is a lot at stake universally and I wish us all safe passage and wisdom to navigate through this crisis.”
Inputs from : Mumbai Mirror