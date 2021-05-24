India Crosses 3 Lakh COVID Deaths: Recalling Those We Loved & Lost

Aarif Khan, was a 48-year-old ambulance driver in Delhi, who had ferried almost 200 bodies of deceased COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began in March 2020. He would sleep in an ambulance parking lot, 28 km from his home in North Delhi’s Seelampur, staying in touch with his wife and four children only on the phone.



But the virus did not spare him. He passed away from a COVID-19 infection on 10 October 2020.

Aarif, the sole earning member of his family, worked for the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal, a non-government organisation, and provided ambulance services to patients of COVID in Delhi-NCR. His colleagues informed that even though Aarif only earned Rs 16,000 a month, he would often chip in to help bereaved families.