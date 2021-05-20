Owe It to Them: Sonia Asks PM for Free Education for Orphaned Kids

Congress President Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 20 May, asking him to consider providing free education at Navodaya Vidyalayas, to children orphaned during the pandemic.
Referring to the network of Navodaya Vidyalayas in the country started by Rajiv Gandhi, the Congress president said, “It was his dream to make high-quality modern education accessible and affordable to talented youth, predominantly from rural areas.”
Pointing out that there are 661 such schools across the country, Gandhi asked PM Modi to consider providing free education at the Navodaya Vidyalayas to children who have lost either both parents or an earning parent due to COVID.
Rahul Gandhi shared the letter in a tweet saying, “It's high time Government of India listened!”
Published: 20 May 2021,06:07 PM IST