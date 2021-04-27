Scores of COVID-19 Deaths in Bengaluru Missing From State Count 

The difference is around 333 deaths (860-527) for five days (and could be more if Banashankari crematorium details are taken into account). TNM is not calling all these 349 deaths as caused by COVID-19, because many of them were not confirmed to be coronavirus positive when they died. However, a large percentage of them are, as revealed by our investigation.

According to a BBMP source, all the bodies that are taken to these crematoriums are marked with either of the two ids — SRF and BU.

SRF or Specimen Referral Form is given when the samples of a patient are sent for COVID-19 testing — the results may not have come when the body was cremated. The BU or Bengaluru Urban code is given when the patient is confirmed to have the coronavirus.

This is why we decided to check SRF numbers, or the number of people who were cremated with their COVID-19 status unknown.

We checked 65 SRF numbers in the portal given by BBMP for finding out test result status.

Forty four people out of these 65 were COVID-19-positive, eight were negative and results were awaited for 13.

Extrapolating this to the whole sample, this means that more than 60 percent of the bodies that were cremated before their COVID-19 results came, did indeed succumb to the infection.