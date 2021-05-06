'Chhichhore' Actor Abhilasha Patil Dies of COVID Complications
Hindi and Marathi actor Abhilasha Patil has passed away due to COVID complications. Abhilasha was in her early 40s. She was part of popular Marathi films like Tujha Manjha Arrange Marriage, Bayko Deta Ka Bayko and Pipsi among others. She also appeared in Bollywood movies such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Good Newwz and Chhichhore.
Abhilasha was diagnosed with COVID-19 recently. She is survived by her husband and a son.
Sanjay Kulkarni, who shared screen space with Patil in Zee Yuva's BaapManus, confirmed the news of the actor’s demise to indianexpress.com. He said, “On Wednesday evening, I got a call from Jyoti Patil, who worked with us in BaapManus, about Abhilasha’s poor health. I learnt she had gone to Benaras where she got fever and on her return to Mumbai, she tested positive for coronavirus."
He added, "I tried reaching out to her, but both of her numbers were switched off. Then around 8.30 pm, actor Anand Prabhu, who played our son on the same show, informed me about her demise. It’s a huge loss for the industry.”
Abhilasha's friends from the industry offered their condolences.
