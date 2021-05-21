Leader of Chipko Movement Sunderlal Bahuguna Succumbs to COVID
The 94-year-old had been admitted to the hospital on 8 May after his oxygen levels started fluctuating.
Noted environmentalist and leader of the Chipko Movement Sunderlal Bahuguna on Friday, 21 May, succumbed to COVID-19 at AIIMS Rishikesh, PTI reported, quoting hospital authorities.
The 94-year-old had been hospitalised on 8 May after his oxygen level started fluctuating, reported The Times of India.
The Chipko Andolan was a non-violent, grassroots movement that inspired several future environmental campaigns.
(With inputs from PTI and The Times of India.)
