Leader of Chipko Movement Sunderlal Bahuguna Succumbs to COVID

Noted environmentalist and leader of the Chipko Movement Sunderlal Bahuguna on Friday, 21 May, succumbed to COVID-19 at AIIMS Rishikesh, PTI reported, quoting hospital authorities.

The 94-year-old had been hospitalised on 8 May after his oxygen level started fluctuating, reported The Times of India.

The Chipko Andolan was a non-violent, grassroots movement that inspired several future environmental campaigns.

