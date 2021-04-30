Former Attorney General and Jurist Soli Sorabjee Passes Away at 91

Renowned Indian jurist and former Attorney General of India Soli Jehangir Sorabjee passed away on Friday, 30 April, at the age of 91 after reportedly losing the battle to COVID-19.

Sorabjee served as the Solicitor General of India from 1977 to 1980 and as the attorney-general from December 1989 to December 1990, and then again from 1998 to 2004.

One of the most prominent human rights lawyers of the country, Sorabjee fought many high-profile cases through the years, including pro-bono cases for the families of the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.