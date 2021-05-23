Orphaned By COVID, MP Teen Fights for Parents’ Death Certificates

Hanushish is one of the many children in India who have been left orphaned in this deadly second surge.

In a move that brought hope for such children, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government became the first one to announce state assistance for those who lost their guardians and parents to COVID-19.

On 13 May, the MP government announced free education and a monthly pension of Rs 5,000 for such children. Along with that, he announced monthly pensions of Rs 5,000 for senior citizens who’ve lost the breadwinners of their families.

But the government’s schemes for orphaned children can only work out for Hanushish only when he can prove his parents to be victims of COVID. Sadly, even days after his parents’ deaths, the boy is running from pillar to post, struggling to get the officials to sign his parents’ COVID-19 death certificates.