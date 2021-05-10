Watch: Husband Loses Pregnant Wife, Unborn Child Due to COVID
Ravish Chawla uploaded a video of his pregnant wife talking about the dangers of COVID few days before her death.
In a heartbreaking post that has surfaced on Twitter, a man named Ravish Chawla has uploaded a video where his wife, Dipika, is talking about how COVID19 is a serious threat and not something to be taken lightly.
Dipika, a doctor herself, recorded this message on April 17, and passed away shortly after on April 26. In the video, even though she is clearly struggling to talk properly because of her weakness, she is urging people to take COVID19 seriously.
After her death, Dipika's husband Ravish uploaded the video on Mother's Day with the caption, "I lost my pregnant wife and our unborn child to covid She breathed her last on 26/4/21 and our unborn child a day earlier. She got covid positive on 11/4 and even during her suffering she had made the above video on 17/4 warning others not to take this covid lightly."
He added, "She was completely devoted to motherhood and went to heavens with our unborn child to take care of him and left our 3.5 year child to me. Happy Mother's Day Dipika."
He also attached a picture of Dipika with their 3-year-old son.
Ravish mentions that Dipika had a Master's of Dental Surgery (MDS) in Public Health Dentistry. She took all precautions, wore PPEs, double masked, and yet, she caught the virus which cost her her life.
This instance is among many others that mirror the excruciatingly worse situation that India is facing due to COVID19 today. A lot of users expressed their condolences to Ravish on Twitter:
Indian on Sunday recorded about 4,03,000 new COVID19 cases and 4,092 deaths.
