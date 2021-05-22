The Fierceness of Prof Dinesh Mohan’s Scientific Temper

In the process, Dinesh was appointed to several government committees under different regimes on traffic safety, highway design, environmental clearances to mega projects, and transportation. Each time he would get into fierce arguments with the heads of such committees. He tried to get them to see that their job was not to cater to the luxuries of the wealthy but to the needs of the working farmers, workers, and pedestrians.

He did manage to make a dent in some policies depending upon who was in power at the time, but it was always an uphill battle to argue with a host of post-80s scientists who had never either heard of, or participated in, debates about scientific temper.

It was with the same intensity that he pursued his alternative path in human rights as being synonymous with the nature of scientific temper. He had seen at close quarters what power can do during the Watergate scandal in the US when he was working the same building. Watergate was followed by the Emergency in India when his home became a refuge for many Indians fleeing from the excesses here.