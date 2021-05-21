What Oxygen Really Meant in Sunderlal Bahuguna’s Futuristic Vision

If I recall right, he wrote out his answers to my questions as he was on a ‘maun-vrat’ (vow of silence) as well. I hope I will one day find some cherished hand-written notes in a dusty corner of my almirah.

Bahuguna's 11-day fast saw two influential visitors — then Environment Minister Maneka Gandhi and then Energy Minister Arif Mohammed Khan (now Kerala governor). He ended the fast only when the energy ministry agreed to stop work on the Tehri dam and review it. Alas, it was a failure in the long term.