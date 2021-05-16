Journalist Sunil Jain Passes Away From Post-COVID Complications

Sunil Jain, managing editor of Financial Express, passed away on Saturday, 15 May, after suffering from post-COVID complications. He was 58 years old.

Sharing the tragic news of the veteran business journalist’s demise, his sister Sandhya Jain wrote:

“My brother, Sunil Jain, passed away this evening after post-Covid complications. He suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the day, but was revived, and finally passed after another cardiac arrest around 8.30 p.m. The doctors and all medical staff at AIIMS did their best and more. I thank you for standing by us in this dark hour.”