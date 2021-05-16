Journalist Sunil Jain Passes Away From Post-COVID Complications
“Journalism is poorer today, with your sad demise,” wrote PM Modi on Twitter.
Sunil Jain, managing editor of Financial Express, passed away on Saturday, 15 May, after suffering from post-COVID complications. He was 58 years old.
Sharing the tragic news of the veteran business journalist’s demise, his sister Sandhya Jain wrote:
“My brother, Sunil Jain, passed away this evening after post-Covid complications. He suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the day, but was revived, and finally passed after another cardiac arrest around 8.30 p.m. The doctors and all medical staff at AIIMS did their best and more. I thank you for standing by us in this dark hour.”
Expressing grief over the Jain’s demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday evening, tweeted:
“You left us too soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your frank as well as insightful views on diverse matters. You leave behind an inspiring range of work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad demise. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti.”
President Ram Nath Kovind, also took to Twitter to share his condolences.
More About Sunil Jain
A Delhi School of Economics alumnus, Sunil Jain began his career as a consultant conducting market surveys and techno-economic feasibility reports. He also worked at FICCI as in charge of the export policy desk.
His journalistic career began as a reporter in the India Today magazine, where he went on to become the magazine’s Business Editor.
Jain, through the course of his career, worked at The Indian Express; the Business Standard; and as an Assistant Editor at the Financial Express, before being appointed the managing editor there in 2013.
The journalist was famous for his strong views and expert insight, and journalists across the country are saddened by his demise.
‘So Utterly Tragic’: Journalists Express Grief, Politicians Pay Tributes
Scribes across publications have taken to Twitter to grieve the demise of their friend and contemporary. Meanwhile, many political leaders too have come forward to pay their tributes to the “incredibly talented and knowledgeable editor” who will “be remembered for his journalistic brilliance.”
