Apathy, Indifference to Deaths Amid COVID 2nd Wave is ‘Kaafi Real’

As the COVID surge continues to wreak havoc across India, the administration in Bihar's Buxar district on Monday, 10 May, found at least 45 bodies, most in a decomposed stage, floating in the Ganga.

Where are the bodies from? We do not know.

Were they patients who died of COVID-19? The administration has not confirmed.

But this is yet another example of how Indians are dying not just because of COVID-19 but also due to lack of medical assistance and treatment for the same.