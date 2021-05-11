India’s COVID Death Reporting Is Broken – But Here’s How to Fix It

For over one year now, Indian journalists and researchers have been attempting to answer one simple question: what is the real death toll of COVID-19 in India?

While large gaps exist in official data, the unconventional methods being used by many in the media to uncover suppressed numbers also suffer from some errors. We explain what the problems in the numbers are and propose a public-private partnership to fix undercounting of deaths.

There are three possible sources of “missed” COVID deaths:

One, the deaths of COVID-positive people could be recorded as non-COVID deaths or missed entirely, especially if they take place at home

Two, the deaths of COVID-positive people who are never tested may not be recorded as COVID deaths

Three, the deaths of COVID-positive people could be intentionally suppressed to keep counts low

While much of the narrative has assumed that the third potential cause dominates, the first two deserve consideration too.