FAQ: How to Sanitise My Home After COVID-19 Infection?
Sanitisation is a must. But how? What products can be used? Which surfaces must be cleaned?
Neeharika Nene
F.A.Q
Who is eligible to opt for home quarantine? What about the caregivers at home? Here’s all you need to know. | (Illustration by Erum Gour/TheQuint)
With the second surge of coronavirus infections pushing India to the brim of a healthcare collapse, many are not only caring for kin but also recovering at home themselves.
While the initial paranoia about surfaces transmitting COVID-19 has subsided, it is important to sanitise your homes after a COVID-19 infection.
The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have provided comprehensive guidelines to follow while cleaning and sanitising your house.
Here’s all you need to know about sanitising your home post-COVID.
What should I keep in mind before the cleaning process?
Wear gloves before you begin any kind of cleaning.
Wear eye goggles if there is a danger of the product splashing.
Always follow the instructions on the disinfectant label carefully.
Prevent chemical disinfectants from coming in direct contact with your skin as much as possible.
Make sure the room you are cleaning is well-ventilated while using chemical disinfectants.
What should I use to sanitise?
Water, household detergents, and common disinfectant products should be just fine.
Tests have also proved the effectiveness of sodium hypochlorite.
Use dust mops or damp mops for cleaning and sweeping, not a broom.