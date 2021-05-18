Dr KK Aggarwal, Padma Shri and Ex-IMA President, Dies of COVID-19
He passed away “after a lengthy battle with COVID,” the statement said.
Padma Shri awardee and former Indian Medical Association (IMA) president Dr KK Aggarwal passed away due to COVID-19 late on Monday, 17 May, night. A statement on his Twitter account announced his passing.
According to NDTV, he had been on the ventilator for the past few days at AIIMS Delhi.
He passed away “after a lengthy battle with COVID,” the statement said.
“Ever since he became a doctor, Padma Shri Dr KK Aggarwal has dedicated his life to the welfare of the public and raising health awareness. Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programs and saved countless lives,” the statement read.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.