Winter & Marathons: Pace Your Run or Run Your Pace With Bit of Professional Help

Manish Singh, from Delhi, looks closely at pacing strategies of runners. These are usually shared a week or two before the race day, but one can also ask the pacer on the day of the race itself. Singh says he checks “for their plan of action for the race day, how they intend to pace the entire duration. I ask myself if I can match upto that plan or do I need to only be with them for a part of the race and then be on my own.”

For him, it also matters if the pacer talks during the run or just “runs and means business”. In the latter, it might be difficult to keep the bus motivated. Another runner in NCR, Ranjit, believes the people in the bus makes the run more fun.“ I choose the pacer as per my pace and enjoy the company of other runners joining the bus. This makes me feel comfortable during a marathon,” he says.

“The only way I can motivate runners in my bus is by keeping them away from the stress that is usually built up around the race time. Clean humor is the only way I know. It has always proven to be engaging with the participants and in my opinion a very good icebreaker as well. Giving meaningful but not too much information always helps. And what better way to give back to community? Help the buddies achieve something and score your own personal bests!” says Heda during a conversation.