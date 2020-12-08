How Technology Made the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon a Grand Success

Every year, elite runners and amateurs from across India and the world keenly look forward to the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM). Since its inception in 2005, the popularity of the marathon has only risen year on year.

Apart from being a sporting event, ADHM is also a celebration of hope, resilience and the triumph of human spirit. And this was more than evident this year, when the whole world around us is grappling with pandemic-related challenges.

This time, ADHM was conducted in keeping with the new normal. While the on-ground event held on Nov 29 saw only the participation of national and international elite runners in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, over 13,600 amateurs across India successfully joined them by running the marathon in a city of their choice. Making this possible was the ADHM app. Airtel and Procam ensured that this app allowed Indians to become a part of the marathon without violating any safety guidelines. This way, not only was the event held in adherence to all necessary precautions, but it also went on to become a mega success despite the present circumstances.

In many ways, ADHM is an example of how we can move forward in the new normal by leveraging the power of technology. To know more about all the action that unfolded, watch this video.