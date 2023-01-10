Can Studying Art, Law, Psychology Have Higher Risk of Mental Health Issues?

All students, who said that they had not received any treatment any mental health treatment in last 12 months, were asked if there was ever a time in last one year when they felt that "might need psychological counselling or medication for any emotional or substance use problems."

Only 11.3% students stated that they felt that they may have needed help.

Psychology students were the most likely to say that they felt that they needed help for their problems (21.7%), while only one engineering student felt they needed help.

That study shows that despite having an awareness about their mental health problems, many Psychology students did not seek help.