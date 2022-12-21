Why Do We Sleep More During Winters? We Asked An Expert
According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, 34 percent adults said that they sleep more during winters.
Do you also feel sleepier during winters? Is it harder for you to get out of bed? Well, you’re neither lazy nor alone.
Why so? FIT asked an expert.
Reduced Sun Exposure & Increased Melatonin To Blame
According to Dr M S Kanwar, Senior Consultant, Department of Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, the circadian rhythm of our body changes in winter due to reduced sun exposure and darkness.
This shorter days-longer nights phenomenon also leads to an increased production of melatonin in our body, which is the sleep hormone.
Dr Kanwar adds,
"Vitamin D levels can be low if you are not getting enough sunlight in winter. All this can lead to weakness, tiredness, and lethargy."
Essential To Regulate Your Sleep Cycle
Dr Kanwar emphasises the need to regulate one's sleep cycle. Why, you ask?
Well, if you don't get enough sleep, enough restorative sleep to be precise, it'll lead to you feeling drowsy or groggy, says Dr Kanwar.
Additionally, not regulating your sleep cycle in the longer run can also cause insomnia, anxiety, and other mental health issues.
Sleep Hygiene: Key To Regulating Your Sleep Cycle
According to Dr Kanwar, there are a few things you can do to regulate your sleep cycle. These include:
Going to bed roughly at the same time each day. A margin of half hour can work, but no more than that for healthy sleep.
Switch off your mind when you lie down. Planning for the next day, worrying, overthinking, etc can drive away your sleep.
If you work in shifts at your office, try to work on the same shifts for at least a week so that your body cycle isn't disturbed frequently.
Apart from these, taking short power naps during the daytime, getting proper eight hours of sleep, and getting more sunlight might also help.
