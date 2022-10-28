Violence or Peace: How Will Assembly Polls Affect Jammu & Kashmir’s Status Quo?

If there is no violence, the turnout for assembly elections would most likely continue the trends since 1996 when elections were first held in the shadow of major insurgency. The difference between rural and urban turnout has remained wide, but the turnout in both categories has generally increased in each successive election since then.

Thus, if 20 to 30 per cent of rural voters turned out in 1996, and almost none from urban areas, the numbers had, by 2008, reached about 20 to 30 per cent in urban areas and 70 per cent in rural areas. And, despite the devastating floods of September-October in 2014, the turnout increased a bit further in the assembly elections of November-December that year.

The rural-urban divide reflects a point I made in The Generation of Rage in Kashmir—that the most vociferous anti-state activists in Kashmir often are the children of those employed in powerful government jobs.

Given the degree to which the constitutional changes of 2019 have been accepted now, there should be every reason to expect an even greater turnout for the next assembly elections—unless there is a major round of violence.

(The writer is the author of 'The Story of Kashmir' and 'The Generation of Rage in Kashmir'. He can be reached at @david_devadas.