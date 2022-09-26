'Can We Ever Go Back Home?' For Kashmiri Pandits, Home is Only a Distant Dream

She still remembers the day her cousin was killed. A 25-year-old graduate, he was basking in the sun, when a group of unknown militants showed up and started pushing him around.

When he resisted, they pushed him to the ground and sprayed him with bullets, breaking all bedlam loose in Rainawari, which till that point had remained free of violence.

"I shiver at the very thought of incident, imagine what it was like to witness it," she says, attempting to explain the trigger that forced her family, and several other Kashmiri Pandits to flee Rainawari.