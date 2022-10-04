India's Dalit Muslims: Will Policymakers Take Note of Forgotten Lower Caste?

We have been hearing about the Dalit struggles and their fight for rights from childhood days. From ancient India's Karna to modern India's architect Dr B R Ambedkar, the battle for social transformation of Dalits are not new. No dwelling into the theoretical discourse on the plight of Dalits is needed to comprehend their oppressed status as the everyday stories from the country quite explicitly show the same.

Undoubtedly, Dalits' economic, political, and educational status has changed considerably in contemporary India but the same cannot be said about their social status. Dalit ideology and literature in India are as old as the struggle of the Dalit community.

When we talk about Dalits, we often overlook Muslim Dalits.