Kheda Flogging: Can Police Stop Crossing More Lines To Justify Mob Violence?

These codes called laws theoretically apply to all persons equally, atleast within a particular jurisdiction or territory. These laws are the benchmarks against which the acts and omissions of all segments of the society are to be measured – police included. If the law prescribes some mandatory procedures, these ought to be complied with. If these give some exceptions, these ought to be respected.

The legality of all acts and omissions, within the bounds of these limits have to be measured equally for all segments of the society. Being neutral – often applying to ‘any person’ or ‘citizens’ these laws do not leave room for bias or prejudice. Prejudice, if proven in the eyes of a reasonable person, can easily be equated to persecution, and if this bias is by ‘state agencies’ the legitimacy of the state and respect for it is endangered.

Lack of respect for legitimacy and legality has connotations beyond law, the immediate fall-out being the people losing respect for law and law-enforcement agencies and adopting extra-legal measures or developing institutions or bodies to resist the State. These further aggravate the law and order and threaten public order, sowing seeds of unending hatred and disrespect not merely among communities but also the State or its agencies.

There are no quick-fixes though. However, instances of aberrations and deviations of the type amplified by Kheda and other extra-legal ones need to be addressed so that the errant individuals are at the very least disciplined and re-trained and if required punished. Incidents like Kheda flogging should not necessarily lead us to hang our heads in shame but can be seen as opportunities to realise the gaps and course-correct. These could, on a positive note been seen as ‘symptomatic’ of the greater malaise which need rectification so that the legitimacy of the State is enhanced.

Being a part of the family, one can confidently vouch that the senior police leadership in the country is willing and capable enough to handle such incidents.

