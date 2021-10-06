Modi Govt Must Pay Heed As US ‘Hyphenates’ India & Pakistan

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman’s visit to the sub-continent beginning today is an embarrassing setback for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government as the trip by America’s second-highest ranking diplomat clubs India with Pakistan, putting them in the same league.

New Delhi loves to call Pakistan a “failed state”, but Washington clearly disagrees and feels the necessity of counselling both countries — whose bilateral equation has plunged to its worst-ever since the Kargil war — behind closed doors on their soil. The Biden Administration has re-hyphenated Pakistan and India, instead of treating India independently and separately, leaving New Delhi squirming.

Bracketing India with Pakistan, Sherman will go to Mumbai tomorrow before flying to Islamabad to enjoy the fabled Pakistani hospitality on October 8 and 9. New Delhi abhors world leaders and high-ranking officials travelling directly from India to Pakistan, but that’s exactly what Sherman will do, causing India immense pain.