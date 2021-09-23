‘India or Japan Will Not Be a Part of AUKUS’: White House

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday, 22 September, ruled out including India or Japan in the new trilateral security partnership ‘AUKUS’ with Australia and UK, under which Australia will get a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for the first time.

Psaki was responding to a question of including India or Japan in view of the first in-person Quad Summit (comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia), for which leaders from the four countries will be in Washington this week.

The AUKUS alliance was jointly announced by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, US President Joe Biden, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on 15 September.