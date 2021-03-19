US Criticism of Indian Democracy: How Should BJP Govt Handle This?

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin is holding talks with his Indian counterpart Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and other Indian leaders, including External Minister S Jaishankar, today, 19 March 2021.

These meetings will be held under the shadow of the Chair of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC), Robert Menendez’s demand that Austin should urge the Indian government to “uphold democratic values and human rights”.

Menedez, a veteran US politician, belongs to the Democrat party. He has been a Senator since 2006.