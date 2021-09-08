NSA Doval Meets CIA Chief & Russian Counterpart; Afghanistan Discussed

United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director William Burns met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Delhi on Tuesday, 7 September, with the Afghanistan situation being discussed, reports said.

The meeting came on a day when the Taliban announced the names of those who will be part of the new Cabinet in the Afghanistan government. While Mohammad Hasan Akhund will lead the new 'acting' Taliban government, Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar will be deputy leader. Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the Haqqani Network – designated as a terrorist organisation by the US – will be the new interior minister.