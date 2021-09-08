NSA Doval Meets CIA Chief & Russian Counterpart; Afghanistan Discussed
The meeting with the CIA chief came on a day when the Taliban announced its new acting government for Afghanistan.
United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director William Burns met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Delhi on Tuesday, 7 September, with the Afghanistan situation being discussed, reports said.
The meeting came on a day when the Taliban announced the names of those who will be part of the new Cabinet in the Afghanistan government. While Mohammad Hasan Akhund will lead the new 'acting' Taliban government, Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar will be deputy leader. Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the Haqqani Network – designated as a terrorist organisation by the US – will be the new interior minister.
Russian NSA to Meet EAM Jaishankar, PM Modi
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, NSA Ajit Doval met his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev in the national capital for a discussion on Afghanistan. Patrushev, who is the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Ahead of the meeting, sources cited by news agency ANI said, "The consultations reflect the desire, importance and potential for significant increase in political security cooperation between India and Russia in Afghanistan."
"Both countries share similar concerns on terrorism, especially to ensure that the Taliban adhere to their promises and assurances," the sources were quoted as saying.
(With inputs from ANI.)
